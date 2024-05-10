Skip to content
News Feed, Award, The Kyiv Independent, Uprooted, Bucha, War crimes
Kyiv Independent's 'Uprooted' investigation wins Bucha Journalism Conference Prize

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 6:24 PM 1 min read
Olesia Bida at the Bucha Journalism Conference in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on May 10, 2024. (Anastasiia Mozghova/The Kyiv Independent)
The Kyiv Independent's investigative documentary "Uprooted" on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children has won the Bucha Journalism Conference Prize in the "best investigation of Russian war crimes" category.

The "Uprooted" investigation, authored by Olesia Bida, uncovers the inner workings of the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Other Kyiv Independent team members behind the project include Vitalii Havura, Kostiantyn Nechyporenko, Liza Pyrozhkova, and Yevheniia Motorevska.

The investigation also won the 2023 Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) award for the Video – Divison I category in April and the National Investigative Journalism Competition 2023 last December.

The Bucha Journalism Conference is organized by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet and the Media Development Foundation.

The event was held for the first time in May 2023 in Bucha, a site of the Russian military's war crimes during its occupation of the area in early 2022.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
