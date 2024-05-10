Kyiv Independent's 'Uprooted' investigation wins Bucha Journalism Conference Prize

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Kyiv Independent's investigative documentary "Uprooted" on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children has won the Bucha Journalism Conference Prize in the "best investigation of Russian war crimes" category.

The "Uprooted" investigation, authored by Olesia Bida, uncovers the inner workings of the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Other Kyiv Independent team members behind the project include Vitalii Havura, Kostiantyn Nechyporenko, Liza Pyrozhkova, and Yevheniia Motorevska.

The investigation also won the 2023 Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) award for the Video – Divison I category in April and the National Investigative Journalism Competition 2023 last December.

The Bucha Journalism Conference is organized by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet and the Media Development Foundation.

The event was held for the first time in May 2023 in Bucha, a site of the Russian military's war crimes during its occupation of the area in early 2022.