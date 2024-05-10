Biden approves $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 10 authorized a $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine, according to a statement on the White House's website.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State... to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense... to provide assistance to Ukraine," the statement read.

The White House did not specify what equipment would be included in the package.

Politico reported earlier on May 10 that the U.S. is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot ammunition, Stinger missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-armor systems, and other munitions.

In April, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid.

The Pentagon announced on April 26 that it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion worth of weapons to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles.

Russia has taken advantage of Ukraine's growing battlefield ammunition shortages, taking the city of Avdiivka in February. Russian troops also continue to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring.