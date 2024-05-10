Skip to content
News Feed, United States, US aid, Western aid, Ukraine, White House
Biden approves $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 7:19 PM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Senate passage of war aid for Ukraine in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 10 authorized a $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine, according to a statement on the White House's website.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State... to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense... to provide assistance to Ukraine," the statement read.

The White House did not specify what equipment would be included in the package.

Politico reported earlier on May 10 that the U.S. is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot ammunition, Stinger missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-armor systems, and other munitions.

In April, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid.

The Pentagon announced on April 26 that it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion worth of weapons to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles.

Russia has taken advantage of Ukraine's growing battlefield ammunition shortages, taking the city of Avdiivka in February. Russian troops also continue to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this spring.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.