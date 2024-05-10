Media: Ukraine to receive first F-16 fighter jets 'within weeks'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine can receive the first F-16 fighter jets "within weeks," the British media outlet Evening Standard reported on May 10, citing an undisclosed high-ranking military source.

The Evening Standard's source did not reveal which of the allies will be the first one to deliver the planes.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of U.S.-made fourth-generation jets.

Denmark earlier confirmed it would send the first batch of the fighter jets to Ukraine this summer, while the Netherlands plans to start delivering them in the autumn.

Belgium has also announced that it may ship the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine later this year.

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.