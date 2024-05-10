Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, F-16, Western aid, Fighter jets, European allies
Media: Ukraine to receive first F-16 fighter jets 'within weeks'

by Kateryna Hodunova May 10, 2024 7:11 PM 1 min read
F-16 aircrafts during a military parade on Polish Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 15, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine can receive the first F-16 fighter jets "within weeks," the British media outlet Evening Standard reported on May 10, citing an undisclosed high-ranking military source.

The Evening Standard's source did not reveal which of the allies will be the first one to deliver the planes.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of U.S.-made fourth-generation jets.

Denmark earlier confirmed it would send the first batch of the fighter jets to Ukraine this summer, while the Netherlands plans to start delivering them in the autumn.

Belgium has also announced that it may ship the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine later this year.

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Comments

News Feed

8:35 PM

Canada pledges $56 million to German-led air defense initiative for Ukraine.

"Through Canada's investment in Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense Initiative, we are working together to provide Ukraine with the crucial air defense systems that it needs to protect its people," Canada's Defense Minister Blair said while hosting his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Ottawa.
Ukraine news
5:11 PM

Zelensky meets Slovak President Caputova in Kyiv.

Zelensky thanked Caputova "for her determination and moral leadership shown in the face of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the presidential office said.
