Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office: Russia's Oct. 18 attack on Kyiv kills at least 2, injures 1
October 18, 2022 1:12 pm
Russian missile strike at a power supply facility in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district on the morning of Oct. 18 has killed two people and wounded one, according to the Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv. More information about casualties in Kyiv will be published later, reads the report.
Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv on Oct. 18 caused power and water supply outages on the city’s left bank, leaving nearly 50,000 people without electricity.
