The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, Nikolai Patrushev, Baltics, Baltic Sea, NATO, Europe, European allies
Edit post

Putin aide claims NATO 'threatens' Russia in Baltic

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 3:07 PM 2 min read
Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev attends an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow on Dec. 21, 2022. (Sergey Fadeichev / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev claimed on March 13 that NATO is deliberately "escalating" tensions in the Baltic region, portraying the alliance as a threat to Russia's security.

His comments come amid NATO's warnings that Russia may be ramping up hybrid operations in the region. Several undersea cables were damaged in recent months, leading the alliance to increase its presence in the Baltic Sea.

Speaking to National Defense, a Russian military and political magazine, Patrushev alleged that NATO's naval forces are working to "block" Russia in the Baltic while ignoring diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

Patrushev further accused the alliance, particularly the U.K., of provoking instability in the region. "The forecast of the situation in the Baltic allows us to draw attention to the deliberate fomentation of regional tensions by the naval forces of European countries of the alliance," he said.

Patrushev also claimed, without evidence, that NATO is conducting cyberattacks on Russian ships' navigation systems to create maritime emergencies, including accidents and infrastructure failures.

While Russian-linked vessels have been detained in connection to damaged Baltic Sea cables, Western intelligence agencies remain divided on whether they were acts of sabotage or accidental damage.

Tensions between NATO and Russia have risen following Moscow's all-out attack against Ukraine. Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a potential large-scale war in Europe within the next five years, citing Russia's increasingly aggressive posture.

Russia presents US with demands for possible Ukraine peace deal, Reuters reports
According to the sources, Russian and U.S. officials discussed these demands during face-to-face and virtual conversations over the past three weeks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.