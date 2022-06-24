Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometers south of Kyiv,
March 6, 2022 4:22 am
the General staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.
the General staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.
