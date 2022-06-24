Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometers south of Kyiv,

This item is part of our running news digest

March 6, 2022 4:22 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

the General staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok