OCCRP: Russian oligarch Abramovich’s companies supply materials for Russian military.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 1:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigation shows Roman Abramovich’s steelmaker Evraz group supplied steel to the Russian military that could have been used to produce tanks. The contracts show they have supplied the National Guard as well as factories that supply the military and produce explosives.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.