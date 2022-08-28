Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOCCRP: Russian oligarch Abramovich’s companies supply materials for Russian military.

August 28, 2022 1:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigation shows Roman Abramovich’s steelmaker Evraz group supplied steel to the Russian military that could have been used to produce tanks. The contracts show they have supplied the National Guard as well as factories that supply the military and produce explosives.

