Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalMedia: Drunk Ukrainian diplomats get into car accident in Vienna.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 11:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, the car of a Ukrainian military attaché with diplomats inside has crashed into a car with four German tourists. One of the Ukrainian diplomats refused to take a breathalyzer test, and the test of another diplomat showed a high level of alcohol in the body. Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said that diplomatic status does not give anyone the right to “violate traffic rules and endanger other people.” The decision on further steps regarding the diplomats will be based on the results of the investigation, he said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok