externalMayor: Over 100,000 residents remaining in occupied Mariupol don’t have access to drinking water.

June 20, 2022 3:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, Russian occupiers provide Mariupol residents with drinking water once a week, while to get water people should wait in lines for 4-8 hours. Access to food is also limited. There is no gas or electricity access. The sewage system isn't working, according to Boychenko. He also called for humanitarian corridors to save people. “They are on the verge of death. This is a humanitarian catastrophe," Boychenko said.

