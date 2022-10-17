Investigative journalists: Russia's irrecoverable casualties in Ukraine reach 90,000 troops.
This item is part of our running news digest
October 13, 2022 1:02 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
iStories, a Russian independent investigative journalism project, cited an anonymous source at the country’s Federal Security Service and a former intelligence officer. The irrecoverable casualties include those killed in action, missing in action, those who died in hospital, and injured troops who cannot return to military service. In late August, U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Russia had lost over 80,000 of its armed forces in six months in Ukraine compared to 15,000 they lost in a decade in Afghanistan.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.