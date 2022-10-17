iStories, a Russian independent investigative journalism project, cited an anonymous source at the country’s Federal Security Service and a former intelligence officer. The irrecoverable casualties include those killed in action, missing in action, those who died in hospital, and injured troops who cannot return to military service. In late August, U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Russia had lost over 80,000 of its armed forces in six months in Ukraine compared to 15,000 they lost in a decade in Afghanistan.







