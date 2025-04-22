Russia launches drones at Kherson, Kharkiv; casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures in Kherson.

Russian forces launched drones at the Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Kharkiv on April 22, injuring civilians even as Kyiv awaits Moscow's response to a proposed halt on strikes against civilian infrastructure.

A Russian drone attack on a funeral procession in the Kherson city center around noon injured six people and damaged a hospital, local authorities said.

The victims included four funeral service employees born in 1960, 1981, 1984, and 2006. Two of them have been hospitalized, according to the statement. The victims also included two hospital staff members.

The hospital building and service vehicles were damaged.

The attack on the southern city took place shortly before massive drone strikes against Kharkiv, which have so far injured seven people. Four municipal districts were targeted in the attack that lasted less than an hour.

Russian forces also launched an airstrike against Zaporizhzhia, reportedly killing one person and injuring 23, including four children.

In the front-line Kharkiv Oblast town of Kupiansk, a Russian airstrike injured seven people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Fifty-five houses were damaged.

Russian strikes against Ukrainian cities come as Kyiv offered a 30-day pause on strikes against civilian areas. Moscow signalled it would take the proposal under consideration, but continued in its strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also declared a temporary truce over the Easter holidays, even as Kyiv accused Moscow of nearly 3,000 violations during that period.

Moscow previously rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Kyiv and Washington on March 11 in Jeddah.