Ukraine receives IT equipment worth $2.3 million from Luxembourg, Iceland

Ukraine received a shipment of equipment from the IT Coalition financed by Luxembourg and Iceland, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on April 21.

The shipment included 3,288 access points, 500 routers, 460 charging stations with solar panels, and 872 phones – with a total value of about 2 million euros ($2.3 million).

Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko thanked the coalition for "strengthening the technological resilience" of Ukraine's military.

"With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for high-quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is crucial in the combat zone," Chernohorenko said.

This is the third delivery from the IT coalition in 2025. In January, Ukraine received equipment worth 3.3 million euros ($3.81 million) from Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. In February, Ukraine receive an additional package worth 7.5 million euros ($8.65 million).

The IT Coalition – headed by Estonia and Luxembourg – is part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. It was established to build the capacity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in IT, communications, and cybersecurity.

The coalition currently includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden and Japan.