The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Odesa Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 5, injure 16 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova April 22, 2025 10:25 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against the regional center of Odesa, Ukraine, overnight on April 22, 2025. (Hennadii Trukhanov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 16 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 22.

Russian forces launched 54 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 38 drones, while another 16 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked the village of Petropavlivka with guided aerial bombs, killing a 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 24-year-old man was killed by a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone while he was driving on a scooter in the village of Ivashky.

In the town of Kupiansk, a 58-year-old woman suffered a concussion as a result of a drone attack. Another 48-year-old woman was injured in a strike with glide bombs against the village of Horokhovatka.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and seven others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia targeted the Esman community, killing one person on April 21. On the following day, Russian forces also used aerial bombs against the Bilopillia community, injuring one person, the local military administration reported.

Overnight on April 22, Russia attacked the city of Odesa with drones, injuring three people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured in the Nikopol district, the local military administration reported. Russian forces attacked several settlements with artillery and drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in an attack against the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

As tensions mount in US embassy in Kyiv, former official breaks silence
As U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing rapprochement with Russia, the country’s embassy in Kyiv is facing internal strain. Following the change in administration, Bridget Brink, who had been the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2022, was caught in the hot seat. Brink attempted to align with th…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.