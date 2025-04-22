Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 5, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 16 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 22.

Russian forces launched 54 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 38 drones, while another 16 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked the village of Petropavlivka with guided aerial bombs, killing a 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A 24-year-old man was killed by a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone while he was driving on a scooter in the village of Ivashky.

In the town of Kupiansk, a 58-year-old woman suffered a concussion as a result of a drone attack. Another 48-year-old woman was injured in a strike with glide bombs against the village of Horokhovatka.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and seven others were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia targeted the Esman community, killing one person on April 21. On the following day, Russian forces also used aerial bombs against the Bilopillia community, injuring one person, the local military administration reported.

Overnight on April 22, Russia attacked the city of Odesa with drones, injuring three people, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured in the Nikopol district, the local military administration reported. Russian forces attacked several settlements with artillery and drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in an attack against the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.