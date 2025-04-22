The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Business, Economy, Transport, Russian Economy
Edit post

Russian car market faces 50% drop in demand, CEO warns

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2025 9:09 AM 2 min read
A logo for Lada automobiles, a unit of OAO Avtovaz, stands on display at the Moscow International Auto Salon (MIAS) in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian demand for domestically-made cars has dropped by about half, AvtoVaz CEO Maxim Sokolov told journalists on April 21, underscoring the challenges of the Russian automotive industry.

Sokolov, the chief executive of Russia's largest state-owned car manufacturing company, said that AvtoVaz itself is expecting a 33% year-on-year drop in Lada car sales in April.

"Last year in April, car sales were around 45,000 units, and last year in March, somewhere around 42,000," Sokolov said, according to Interfax news agency.

"This year... we will reach 30,000 cars in April." Lada car sales have also gone down by about a third in March 2025 when compared to March 2024.

Sokolov's warnings are even more pessimistic than last year, when he predicted a 21-30% drop in sales in 2025 if high interest rates persist. Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 21% in October 2024, its highest level since 2003, aiming to curb inflation caused by massive wartime spending to meet its 2026 target.

Some observers have also connected the drop in demand to psychological factors, a phenomenon that has emerged several times over the past decades in periods of economic uncertainty.

"We see how dynamically demand is falling: for our cars, by about a third, on the market as a whole, by almost 50%, including AvtoVaz," Sokolov noted.

The CEO urged the state to expand its support programs for the automotive industry, specifically by reinstating subsidies for families buying cars on credit.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has created major challenges for its economy, driven by sweeping international sanctions and soaring inflation fueled by record-high defense spending.

The recent thaw in relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump has provided a modest boost to the Russian economy, helping the ruble strengthen and improving investor sentiment.

Trump hopes to ‘end war’ this week. Here’s what you need to know
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine could reach a war-ending deal “this week,” as his team threatens that Washington could ditch the peace talks efforts if no step is taken in the near future. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.