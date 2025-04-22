The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kremlin weighed offering Moscow skyscraper to Trump, media reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 22, 2025 6:07 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump chats with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian officials discussed the possibility of reviving plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow to entice U.S. President Donald Trump to reset relations, the Moscow Times reported  on April 21.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kremlin officials considered proposing the idea of a "big deal," which reportedly includes a 150-story skyscraper and would involve Trump himself attending the groundbreaking ceremony in Moscow.

After Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, Russian officials and large companies were tasked with preparing proposals for resuming cooperation with the United States, with an emphasis on ideas that would interest Trump specifically.  

Rosneft, Rosatom, and Polyus Gold – all of which are currently under sanctions from the U.S. government – were involved in the plans to persuade Trump to resume cooperation with Russia. The Russian aluminium giant Rusal was also involved.

The skyscraper project stood out for its potential to be launched quickly: "Speed, effect, and spectacle are important here - everything that Trump intuitively values," a source close to the Kremlin told the Moscow Times.

It is not clear as to where the proposal currently stands, although a Russian official said that Moscow's City Hall would be pleased to take on such a project.

Trump first floated the idea of building a 58-story skyscraper in Moscow in 2013, before his first presidency. Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov was expected to be a key partner in the project, but the plans never materialized.

Later, in 2015, Felix Sater, a Russian-born American developer, revived the plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The project was again put on hold after Trump launched his presidential campaign.

The proposed Trump Tower in Moscow would have included 250 luxury apartments, a 15-story hotel with 150 rooms, a spa, office space, a fitness center, and a high-end parking facility.

Trump declared on April 21 that Russia and Ukraine could reach a war-ending deal "this week," as his team threatens that Washington could ditch the peace talks efforts if no step is taken in the near future.

"Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune," Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend, referring to a potential deal.

Nearly 100 days of Trump, and Putin is still calling the shots
It has been nearly 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency and Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukrainian civilians. Despite Trump’s pledge to end the war on “day one,” peace is nowhere in sight. When will the administration acknowledge that it is failing?
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
