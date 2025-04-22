General Staff: Russia has lost 943,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 943,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 22.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,683 tanks, 22,296 armored fighting vehicles, 45,458 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,689 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,140 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,388 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.