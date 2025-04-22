The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 943,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of one of the mobile air defense units of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine are seen on combat duty in unknown location in Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2024. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 943,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 22.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,683 tanks, 22,296 armored fighting vehicles, 45,458 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,689 artillery systems, 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,140 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,388 drones, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As tensions mount in US embassy in Kyiv, former official breaks silence
As U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing rapprochement with Russia, the country’s embassy in Kyiv is facing internal strain. Following the change in administration, Bridget Brink, who had been the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2022, was caught in the hot seat. Brink attempted to align with th…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
