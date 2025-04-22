The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Japan, Ukraine, geospatial intelligence, United States
Edit post

Japan to provide Ukraine with geospatial intelligence, media reports

by Martin Fornusek April 22, 2025 12:38 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: A communications satellite over the Earth. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan's Kyushu University Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) has agreed to provide Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, Intelligence Online magazine reported on April 21.

Japanese and Ukrainian authorities reportedly began discussing possible support in February, with the talks gaining urgency after the U.S. temporarily paused intelligence assistance for Kyiv in early March.

iQPS, which plans to launch its seventh SAR observation satellite by late 2026, agreed with Kyiv on a timeline of two to three months to install relevant software onto Ukrainian intelligence's platforms, the magazine wrote.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

SAR technology, which can recreate two-dimensional or three-dimensional images of landscapes or objects, has broad military applications. It can help track enemy movement and installations regardless of weather conditions.

Ukraine receives intelligence support from other partners, including France and the U.K.. Nevertheless, the U.S.-imposed pause underscored its critical role in military planning, namely in launching long-range strikes and intercepting Russian aerial attacks.

Washington claimed its halt on intelligence support, which coincided with the freezing of arms supplies, extended only to offensive operations. While the U.S. resumed the assistance after progress in ceasefire talks, the move ramped up concerns about further cuts in the future.

Ukraine's military heavily relies on Starlink, a communications system owned by Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump's close ally and critic of military aid to Kyiv. French satellite operator Eutelsat pledged to scale up its operations in Ukraine but said it could not currently replace the 50,000 Starlink terminals operating in the country.

As tensions mount in US embassy in Kyiv, former official breaks silence
As U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing rapprochement with Russia, the country’s embassy in Kyiv is facing internal strain. Following the change in administration, Bridget Brink, who had been the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2022, was put in the hot seat. Brink attempted to align with the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.