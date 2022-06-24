The governor of Sumy Oblast Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on March 21 that ammonia leaked from Sumykhimprom chemical plant at 4:30 a.m. local time as a result of Russian airstrike. Ammonia is a colourless, pungent, and toxic gas that is fatal in high concentrations. The affected area is estimated to be around 2.5 km from the site, including the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka. There's no threat to Sumy residents. People within the affected area are recommended to take immediate shelter underground, go to their bathrooms and turn on their showers at a fine spray, and breathe through a damp bandage (preferably moistened with 5% acetic or citric acid solution) if ammonia is detected.