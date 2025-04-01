The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Dodik surfaces in Moscow amid charges in Bosnia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 1, 2025 9:12 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 1, 2025. (Mikhail Tereshchenko / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who faces charges in Bosnia and Herzegovina for undermining the constitutional order, has arrived in Moscow, he said in a video message on March 31.

"I have arrived in Moscow," he announced on X, without addressing speculation that he was fleeing justice. On April 1, the Kremlin posted footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Dodik, saying he was "very happy" to see him in the Russian capital.

Dodik, the former Bosnian president and current leader of Republika Srpska, was sentenced in absentia in February to a year in prison and barred from political activity for six years for defying rulings by the U.N. High Representative in Bosnia.

In 2023, Dodik pushed a bill to block the implementation of decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and the U.N. High Representative, Christian Schmidt. Authorities initially issued an internal arrest warrant but hesitated to detain him, fearing political unrest.

On March 27, as the Bosnian Serb leader prepared to leave the country, a Sarajevo court issued an international arrest warrant, Politico reported.

Last week, Dodik traveled to Belgrade before heading to Jerusalem for an anti-Semitism conference organized by Israel's government. After returning to Belgrade, he disappeared from public view before resurfacing in Moscow.

Dodik has been a vocal supporter of Russia's war against Ukraine, advocating for Republika Srpska's independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina and maintaining close ties with the Kremlin.

His arrival in Moscow follows a pattern of Balkan leaders fleeing to Russia to avoid prosecution. In 2001, former Yugoslav Defense Minister Veljko Kadijevic fled to Moscow to evade a potential war crimes indictment by The Hague.

Russia submits list of alleged Ukrainian ceasefire violations to US, UN and OSCE, Lavrov says
“The list of violations cited by [Defense Minister] Andrei Belousov at the Security Council meeting, we handed over to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
MORE NEWS

