Ukrainian Railways cyberattack resembles Russian tactics, cybersecurity official says

by Kateryna Hodunova April 1, 2025 2:53 PM 2 min read
A locomotive body with the inscription "Ukrzaliznytsia" on March 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The cyberattack that disabled Ukrainian Railways' (Ukrzaliznytsia) ticketing system was a terrorist act that employed "tactics, techniques, and procedures typical for Russian intelligence services," top cybersecurity official Yevheniia Nakonechna said on April 1.

The company's website and app became unavailable on March 23 over what was initially described as a "technical failure." The next day, Ukrainian Railways said it had been targeted by a "large-scale and sophisticated cyberattack" carried out by "the enemy."

On the morning of March 27, the company said that its website and app were restored after "89 hours of non-stop work" and that it had sold more than 12,000 tickets since the restoration of online services.

"The failure of the ticketing system impacted the provision of public services. The enemy is well aware that such cyberattacks are extremely painful and critical. Therefore, in essence, it was a terrorist act," said Nakonechna, head of the State Center for Cyber Defense of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

Perpetrators used malware developed considering the specifics of Ukrainian Railways' infrastructure. According to Nakonechna, preparing for such a cyberattack requires significant resources.

Ukrainian Railways has restored 90% of its online passenger services as of April 1. Work is underway to restore services for shippers, with the estimated date of completion in early April.

The restoration of online services involved a thorough check of backup files for hidden threats and the implementation of additional cybersecurity measures. IT specialists from government agencies and businesses are assisting Ukrainian Railways, the top cybersecurity official added.

’89 hours of non-stop work’ — Ukrainian Railways’ battle against a cyberattack by ‘the enemy’
When an “unprecedented” cyberattack hit the computer networks of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, the company’s staff gave up any idea of getting a good night’s sleep for the foreseeable future. “Everyone is working around the clock. This is no joke,” Anastasia Zolotaryova, Ukrzaliz…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
