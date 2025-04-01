The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Poland detains Ukrainian suspected of spying for Russia

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2025 1:49 PM 1 min read
Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers. (Illustrative purposes only) (ABW/website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland's internal security service (ABW) detained a Ukrainian suspected of spying on Polish military facilities on behalf of Russian intelligence services, Polish news outlet RMF24 reported on April 1.

Polish prosecutors in eastern Masovian province charged the suspect with espionage, with a possible penalty of five to 30 years in prison.

The Ukrainian admitted to the charges, saying he worked for Russia for ideological reasons, RMF24 wrote. Polish authorities placed the suspect under arrest for three months as the criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Arrests of suspected Russian intelligence agents in Poland have spiked over the past years as Warsaw has become a crucial ally of Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invasion.

Russian intelligence has also been accused of orchestrating an arson attack against a shopping center in Warsaw in 2024.

NATO member Poland borders Russia's ally Belarus and the heavily militarized Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. As warnings about a potential clash between Moscow and the alliance mount, Poland would stand at the front line of such a conflict.

Unless you act, ‘it’s just rhetoric’ — Baltic states skeptical of Western European leadership
As the U.S. chooses an increasingly hostile posture toward Europe, the U.K. and France have been gearing up to lead the continent’s defense without Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron has coined the term “strategic autonomy,” which envisions a self-sufficient Europe that can defend itself…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.