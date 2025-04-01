The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU transfers $3.7 billion to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility program, PM Shmyhal says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 1, 2025 5:00 PM 2 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission transferred 3.5 billion euros ($3.77 billion) to Ukraine on April 1 under the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on X.

Shmyhal said the funds would support Ukraine's macroeconomic stability, adding that total financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility has now reached 19.6 billion euros ($21.1 billion).

"Ukraine stays firmly on the path to sustainable peace, recovery, and a European future. Grateful to the EU for strategic trust and partnership," he wrote.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the latest tranche includes 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in soft loans and 400 million euros ($431 million) in grants, which will help cover priority budget expenditures.

The funding followed Ukraine's fulfillment of all requirements under the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Plan outlines Kyiv's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization, as well as a reform timetable tied to Ukraine's EU accession process.

To qualify for the latest disbursement, Kyiv implemented 13 key reforms, including measures to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European norms, strengthen digital transformation, and strengthen the independence of the energy regulator.

The EU approved the four-year Ukraine Facility in February 2024, allocating 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants to support Ukraine's economy and post-war reconstruction efforts.

India looking for new oil suppliers amid Trump’s threats to tighten sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reports
Donald Trump previously threatened to impose additional tariffs against Russia, threatening a “25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
