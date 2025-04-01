EU transfers $3.7 billion to Ukraine under Ukraine Facility program, PM Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission transferred 3.5 billion euros ($3.77 billion) to Ukraine on April 1 under the Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on X.

Shmyhal said the funds would support Ukraine's macroeconomic stability, adding that total financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility has now reached 19.6 billion euros ($21.1 billion).

"Ukraine stays firmly on the path to sustainable peace, recovery, and a European future. Grateful to the EU for strategic trust and partnership," he wrote.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the latest tranche includes 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in soft loans and 400 million euros ($431 million) in grants, which will help cover priority budget expenditures.

The funding followed Ukraine's fulfillment of all requirements under the Ukraine Plan for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Plan outlines Kyiv's strategy for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization, as well as a reform timetable tied to Ukraine's EU accession process.

To qualify for the latest disbursement, Kyiv implemented 13 key reforms, including measures to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with European norms, strengthen digital transformation, and strengthen the independence of the energy regulator.

The EU approved the four-year Ukraine Facility in February 2024, allocating 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants to support Ukraine's economy and post-war reconstruction efforts.