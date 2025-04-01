The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2025 2:30 PM 1 min read
The logo of the Russian Railways company seen on a train at the Sosnovo railway station in the Leningrad region of Russia on Sept. 3, 2022. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Russian Railways company was hit by a large-scale cyberattack on April 1, the company said, as the website and app became inaccessible.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.

The news follows a cyberattack against Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, which also rendered its website and app inaccessible and prevented online ticket purchases for days.

Ukraine said that the attack against Ukrainian Railways resembled the tactics of Russian intelligence services.

Downdetector.su, a website monitoring website crashes, recorded a spike of complaints about Russian Railways' website at 11:45 a.m. local time, with 489 users reporting problems at the time. The website remains inaccessible as of 2:15 p.m.

It remains unclear who was behind the cyberattack. Russian Railways said their ticket offices at train stations are operating as usual.

The disruption came only a day after the Moscow Metro app became inaccessible, with its website displaying Ukrainian Railways' statement about its technical failure.

’89 hours of non-stop work’ — Ukrainian Railways’ battle against a cyberattack by ‘the enemy’
When an “unprecedented” cyberattack hit the computer networks of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, the company’s staff gave up any idea of getting a good night’s sleep for the foreseeable future. “Everyone is working around the clock. This is no joke,” Anastasia Zolotaryova, Ukrzaliz…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Martin Fornusek

