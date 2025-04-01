The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

4 Ukrainians killed, 4 injured in car accident in Austria

by Kateryna Hodunova April 1, 2025 3:39 PM 1 min read
Four Ukrainians were killed and four others seriously injured in an accident in Austria on April 1, 2025. (ORF)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A minibus carrying Ukrainian citizens was involved in a fatal accident in the Neunkirchen district of Lower Austria, killing four people and injuring four others, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported on April 1.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 a.m. local time near the town of Seebenstein on the way to Vienna. According to preliminary police reports, the minibus hit the truck as it was pulling out of a parking lot.

There were eight Ukrainian citizens in the minibus, four of whom died, and four others were seriously injured. Following the collision, the passengers were trapped in the vehicle, and rescuers used hydraulic equipment to release them.

The driver and passenger of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland.

73% of Ukrainians say Trump is bad for Ukraine, poll shows
Last December, 54% of Ukrainians believed that the new U.S. president would have a positive impact on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.