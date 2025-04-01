4 Ukrainians killed, 4 injured in car accident in Austria

This audio is created with AI assistance

A minibus carrying Ukrainian citizens was involved in a fatal accident in the Neunkirchen district of Lower Austria, killing four people and injuring four others, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported on April 1.

The accident occurred at about 6:20 a.m. local time near the town of Seebenstein on the way to Vienna. According to preliminary police reports, the minibus hit the truck as it was pulling out of a parking lot.

There were eight Ukrainian citizens in the minibus, four of whom died, and four others were seriously injured. Following the collision, the passengers were trapped in the vehicle, and rescuers used hydraulic equipment to release them.

The driver and passenger of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Vienna, Lower Austria, and Burgenland.