Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka dam 'beyond repair' after explosion

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 10:23 AM 1 min read
Flooding in Kherson Oblast after the Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces on June 6, 2023. (Photo: OLEG TUCHYNSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is "beyond repair" after being blown up by Russian forces, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on June 6.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"As a result of the blast, the machine hall inside the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was completely destroyed. The station is beyond repair," Ukrhydroenergo wrote.

The water level in the Kahovka reservoir is "rapidly decreasing" as of 9:00 am local time, Ukrhydroenergo reported.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the evacuation of at-risk settlements was already underway. According to the governor, around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in "critical risk" zones.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is also being monitored, given that the plant relies on water from the reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers.

"The uncontrolled decrease in the reservoir's water level poses an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant," Ukrhydroenergo wrote.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, the plant's cooling pond is filled, and the Ukrainian staff is "monitoring all indicators."

Author: Kate Tsurkan
