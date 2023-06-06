Ukrhydroenergo: Kakhovka dam 'beyond repair' after explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is "beyond repair" after being blown up by Russian forces, Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo reported on June 6.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on June 6 that Russian forces blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

"As a result of the blast, the machine hall inside the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was completely destroyed. The station is beyond repair," Ukrhydroenergo wrote.

The water level in the Kahovka reservoir is "rapidly decreasing" as of 9:00 am local time, Ukrhydroenergo reported.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the evacuation of at-risk settlements was already underway. According to the governor, around 16,000 people's homes in Kherson Oblast are located in "critical risk" zones.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is also being monitored, given that the plant relies on water from the reservoir to provide power for its turbine condensers.

"The uncontrolled decrease in the reservoir's water level poses an additional threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant," Ukrhydroenergo wrote.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, the plant's cooling pond is filled, and the Ukrainian staff is "monitoring all indicators."