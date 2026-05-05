Ukrainians confront notorious pro-Russian network at 'Immortal Regiment' rally in Amsterdam

Ukrainian activists confronted the pro-Russian Immortal Regiment rally in Amsterdam on May 2, unveiling a "Mortal Regiment" banner and highlighting the human cost of Moscow's ongoing war.

Pro-Russian activists gathered at Dam Square in Amsterdam and marched through the city center carrying photos of relatives who fought in World War II, alongside Russian and Soviet flags and Soviet-era music.

The Immortal Regiment rally typically takes this form. Initially launched as a grassroots initiative, it has increasingly been used to reinforce Kremlin narratives of Russian military glory and justify Moscow's ongoing war.

Partway through the procession, Ukrainian activists from the Free Defenders movement pushed to the front and unfurled a large banner reading "Mortal Regiment."

They also held up photos of Russian soldiers involved in war crimes in Ukraine, including the bombing of Mariupol and the mass killings in Bucha, Maksym, a participant and co-founder of the Free Defenders movement, told the Kyiv Independent.

"For us, this is an unpleasant and painful topic, because some of us are from occupied territories. And we were like, no — it's really hard to see this happening right here. Because who, if not us?" Maksym said.

"We don't have many like-minded supporters. Few people would have joined, but we still managed to do everything."

A video published by Raven Wisdom shows a Ukrainian activist telling a participant in the Immortal Regiment march, "Glory to Ukraine," to which she responds, "As part of Russia."

Ukrainians in Amsterdam staged a counter-protest during a Russian “Immortal Regiment” march on May 2. The Ukrainian protesters joined the column carrying signs documenting Russian war crimes and a banner reading “Mortal Regiment.”



Video: raven.wisdom / Instagram pic.twitter.com/GeoNqmhyIE — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 5, 2026

The counterprotest drew a strong reaction from Russian activists, including Natalia Vorontsova, also known as Nata Heezen, a key figure in pro-Russian demonstrations in the Netherlands.

Video footage shows her running toward the Ukrainian activists in an attempt to disrupt them and tear down the banner.

The Kyiv Independent previously investigated the notorious network of pro-Russian activists in the Netherlands. Operating under the name "Vredesdemonstratie" meaning "Peace Demonstration" in Dutch, the group poses as a peace initiative while campaigning for making peace with Russia and opposing the Ukrainian government and aid for Ukraine.

In 2025, Vorontsova and other activists, falsely claiming to represent Ukrainian voices, staged a photo-op protest, holding placards "Ukraine is evil for Dutch taxpayers" and "Zelensky! Stop killing your people!"

Demonstrators hold banners in a photo-op protest aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian government at Dam Square in Amsterdam on Feb. 16, 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Maksym told the Kyiv Independent that the Free Defenders movement organized the counterprotest after observing last year's Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam.

This year, the march also included commemorations of the deadly clashes in Odesa in May 2014 between EuroMaidan supporters and pro-Russian activists, an event frequently used in Russian propaganda to justify its aggression against Ukraine and promote false Kremlin narratives.

Ukrainian activists from the Free Defenders movement ended their counterprotest at Dam Square, standing some distance from the Immortal Regiment procession.

They called for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), a message they regularly highlight during their weekly demonstrations in Amsterdam.