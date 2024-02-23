Ukrainian, Western officials gather in Berlin for war crimes conference

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and Western officials gathered in Berlin on Feb. 23 to discuss how to assist Ukraine with investigating Russian war crimes and bring perpetrators to justice, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrinform reported.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been accompanied by numerous war crimes and atrocities, with Ukrainian prosecutors recording more than 120,000 war crime cases to date.

The German Justice Ministry is hosting an international conference on war crimes to help Ukraine persecute such crimes.

"The free world must demonstrate unity and work intensively together to investigate and solve the war crimes committed… It is clear to us: no war crime should go unpunished," the ministry said on Facebook.

Among the participants are Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, justice ministers of Germany and Poland, the U.S. Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri, and other officials and representatives of international organizations, according to Ukrinform.

They discussed challenges and new approaches to the investigation of such crimes, international support for Ukraine in this area, and support for victims, among other topics, the media outlet wrote.

In Berlin, Kostin also held meetings with his German counterpart Lars Otte, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, and Vice-President of the Bundestag Katrin Goring-Eckardt.

They discussed coordinating the work with Ukrainian victims and witnesses of Russian war crimes who currently live in Germany and ensuring their access to justice, according to Kostin's office.