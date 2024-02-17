Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, US assistance to Ukraine, Russian war crimes
Edit post

US provides Ukraine with war crimes collection assistance

by Nate Ostiller February 17, 2024 10:12 AM 2 min read
Equipment the U.S. provided to Ukraine to help with the investigation of Russian war crimes in a photo shared on Feb. 16, 2024. (Ukraine's Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. provided a new aid package consisting of equipment to help Ukraine investigate Russian war crimes, the Interior Ministry reported on Feb. 16.

Amid an ongoing impasse on $60 billion in funding for Ukraine in Congress, the U.S. has managed to find ways to keep sending smaller deliveries of aid. Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder hinted earlier in February that air defense missiles and other capabilities were still being sent to Ukraine.

The new package contained 66 vehicles, 250 drones, nine 3D laser ground scanning devices, and a DNA laboratory, the Interior Ministry said.

The equipment will help Ukraine document evidence of Russian war crimes quickly and in a high-quality manner, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"We provide this assistance so that your units can gather evidence as safely as possible and prove to the world the terrible crimes committed by the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine," said Bridget Brink, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, who was at the handover ceremony.

"My respect to those who do this critical work," Brink added on Twitter.

Klymenko said that over the course of almost two years of full-scale war, the U.S. has provided more than $287 million in equipment to assist with investigating and documenting Russian war crimes.

Germany signs long-term security deal with Ukraine, unveils new aid package
Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement on long-term security cooperation and support, Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced on Feb. 16. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

3:16 AM

Ukraine using container caravans as alternative to blocked border.

Ukraine's national shipping company,"Ukraine Danube Shipping," (UDP) began to form container caravans as an alternative logistics route across the Danube, bypassing the blocked border in the west of the country, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development announced on Feb. 16.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:18 PM

France to provide artillery, air defense package to Ukraine.

France will provide Ukraine with a defense package that includes artillery shells and Caesar howitzers, as well as reinforced air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 16.
7:23 PM

Navalny's death prompts fresh calls for Ukraine aid in US.

"House members blocking critical aid to Ukraine can revel in another high-five for (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin who just murdered his most vocal and visible critic," said John Fetterman, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, on social media.
