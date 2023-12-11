Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK allocates $4.6 million to support war crimes investigation in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek December 11, 2023 9:32 AM 1 min read
A cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, on Oct. 7, 2023. Bucha was the site of a massacre in March 2022, and the cemetery holds the graves of many civilians killed under Russian occupation. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. government announced on Dec. 10 a 3.7-million-pound ($4.6 million) package to support the documentation, investigation, and prosecution of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been accompanied by numerous war crimes and atrocities, with Ukrainian prosecutors recording more than 110,000 war crime cases to date.

The newly-announced funding aims to provide open-source intelligence skills to Ukrainian prosecutors and train them to prepare well-evidenced legal cases.

"Through our financial backing and legal expertise, the U.K. will continue to stand with Ukraine as they hold perpetrators to account and ensure that survivor-centered justice is served," said Tariq Ahmad, the minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Commonwealth, and United Nations.

The package includes 200,000 pounds ($251,000) to support the Warsaw-based Center for War Crimes Documentation run by the Ukrainian NGO Opora. This funding is a key part of the Trilateral Partnership on War Crimes Documentation involving the U.K., Poland, and Ukraine.

"Unpunished evil is only growing, therefore, the investigation of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is an integral component of comprehensive security in Europe," Opora chair Olha Aivazovska commented.

The newly announced $4.6-million package builds on the previously pledged 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million).

The U.K. government said it has also provided training to over 300 Ukrainian judges and prosecutors, 78 police officers, and 227 civil society organizations in regard to war crimes investigation, prosecution, and victim assistance.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:03 AM

US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.