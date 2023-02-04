Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Germany has evidence of Russia’s war crimes cases 'in three-digit range'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 4, 2023 2:02 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has collected evidence of hundreds of war crimes cases in Ukraine, with pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range,” German Prosecutor General Peter Frank told Welt am Sonntag media outlet on Feb. 4.

“Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” Frank said, as quoted by the media.

Frank said that they “are not yet investigating specific people, but rather collecting information and evidence,” also questioning Ukrainian refugees who “may have knowledge of war crimes in Ukraine.”

“Together with other international partners, we have developed a coordinated questionnaire that is available in several languages. So far, we have received indications in the three-digit range,” he said.

Frank also said that “a possible special tribunal is being discussed because it is currently not possible to prosecute the Russian war of aggression before the International Criminal Court.”

Almost a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Moscow is believed to have killed tens of thousands of civilians across Ukraine and caused immeasurable damage to Ukrainian cities.

In Bucha alone, a small city in Kyiv Oblast, Russian forces killed at least 461 civilians during the month of occupation, according to the National Police of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Jan. 28 that the Russian military had committed 66,743 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of the all-out war.

In January, the European Parliament passed a vote on the creation of a special international tribunal to judge Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

According to the report, the tribunal will fill the gap “in international criminal justice,” allowing it to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership for its crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Investigative Stories from Ukraine: Russian soldiers involved in Bucha massacre identified
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.