Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine's prosecutor general welcomes Europol's war crime investigation task force

by Martin Fornusek November 23, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin (C) a the meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War on June 29, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin welcomed on Nov. 23 Europol's decision to establish an open source intelligence (OSINT) task force to support the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine.

So far, 14 countries have agreed to support the German and Dutch-led Operational Taskforce (OTF) to help identify suspects and their involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide crimes committed in Ukraine, Europol said on Nov. 21.

The "unprecedented" scope of open-source data, thanks to the growing role of social media and the internet, "can greatly assist investigators in verifying and recording instances of war crimes," the EU's law enforcement agency noted.

"This development marks another significant milestone in our ongoing cooperation since Europol has become a participant in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)," Kostin wrote on the social media platform X.

Europol joined the JIT, an international coalition for the investigation of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, on Oct. 5.

The prosecutor general told the media earlier in November that Kyiv has collected evidence of 109,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:44 PM

Drone attack reported in multiple Russian oblasts.

Ukrainian attack drones hit their target on Russian territory, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 22, citing a source in intelligence. Earlier on Dec. 22, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed air defense systems in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk oblasts had stopped an attempted Ukrainian drone attack.
4:33 PM

Netherlands to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed during a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 22. "Besides an export permit, a number of other criteria must also still be met before delivery can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure," Rutte said on X.
3:39 PM

Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US.

Japan changed its laws regarding arms exports, allowing for the transfer of weapons, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 22. The ministry added that it will send the U.S. Patriot missiles, paving the way for the U.S. to replenish its stocks while potentially sending Ukraine some of its own current supply.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.