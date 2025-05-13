Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said Ukraine is "ready to discuss anything," but "only if a ceasefire is achieved."
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will travel to Istanbul for possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Reuters reported on May 13, citing three undisclosed sources.
Russia's Buryatia Republic declared a state of emergency on May 13 over massive forest fires that have engulfed multiple regions in the Russian Far East.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko's statement came as Strong Shield 5 exercises involving military personnel from other NATO countries began in Lithuania.
"Amendments to the Budget Code are needed to implement the provisions on funding the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund," lawmaker Roksolana Pidlasa said.
Russia will announce its representative for the expected talks in Istanbul once Putin "deems it necessary," the Kremlin said.
During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected Buk-M3 and Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.
The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
Ukraine captures Uzbek citizen fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian soldiers of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade "Steel Lions" captured an Uzbek citizen who participated in a Russian assault on Ukrainian positions near the eastern town of Lyman, the unit said on May 13.
Russia has been extensively recruiting foreigners and migrants to fight against Ukraine, and citizens of countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere have ended up in Ukrainian captivity.
The captive, named Umit, said in an interrogation video published by the brigade that he agreed to serve in the Russian army in exchange for Russian citizenship, which he was promised after a year of service, and a monetary reward of 2 million rubles ($25,000).
Umit said he had previously worked in construction and claimed that he had no military experience and had not served in the army before participating in the Russian war in Ukraine.
After being recruited into the Russian military, he was sent to assault Ukrainian positions. During the battle, he was injured, lost his bearings, and went directly toward Ukrainian positions, where he was captured, according to his testimony.
The Lyman sector in northern Donetsk Oblast remains one of the most fiercely contested areas along the front line. Its strategic importance lies in its proximity to key transport routes and logistics corridors.
At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Uzbekistan declared that it did not recognize the proxy authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.
At the same time, the Central Asian country maintains close political and economic ties with Russia, and the two countries signed a military strategic partnership program in January.
Ukraine's military previously captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine, claiming that hundreds more are serving in the Russian Armed Forces. China has denied any direct involvement in the war and claimed it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.
North Korea, in turn, recently confirmed for the first time that it had sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast under the orders of leader Kim Jong-un.