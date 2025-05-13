Ukraine captures Uzbek citizen fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian soldiers of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade "Steel Lions" captured an Uzbek citizen who participated in a Russian assault on Ukrainian positions near the eastern town of Lyman, the unit said on May 13.

Russia has been extensively recruiting foreigners and migrants to fight against Ukraine, and citizens of countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere have ended up in Ukrainian captivity.

The captive, named Umit, said in an interrogation video published by the brigade that he agreed to serve in the Russian army in exchange for Russian citizenship, which he was promised after a year of service, and a monetary reward of 2 million rubles ($25,000).

Umit said he had previously worked in construction and claimed that he had no military experience and had not served in the army before participating in the Russian war in Ukraine.

After being recruited into the Russian military, he was sent to assault Ukrainian positions. During the battle, he was injured, lost his bearings, and went directly toward Ukrainian positions, where he was captured, according to his testimony.

The Lyman sector in northern Donetsk Oblast remains one of the most fiercely contested areas along the front line. Its strategic importance lies in its proximity to key transport routes and logistics corridors.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Uzbekistan declared that it did not recognize the proxy authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.

At the same time, the Central Asian country maintains close political and economic ties with Russia, and the two countries signed a military strategic partnership program in January.

Ukraine's military previously captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine, claiming that hundreds more are serving in the Russian Armed Forces. China has denied any direct involvement in the war and claimed it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.

North Korea, in turn, recently confirmed for the first time that it had sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast under the orders of leader Kim Jong-un.