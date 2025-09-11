KI logo
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector of front line

by Kateryna Hodunova
Oleksandr Borovyk, a 30-year-old pilot from Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, who was killed on Sept. 11, 2025. (Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade / Facebook)

Oleksandr Borovyk, a 30-year-old pilot from Ukraine's 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed on Sept. 11 while carrying out a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front line, the brigade announced in a statement.

Borovyk was flying a combat sortie at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time when the incident occurred.

"The causes and circumstances (of his death) are under investigation. We extend our sincere condolences to Oleksandr's family and friends... Eternal memory to the Hero," the statement read.

Map of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Zaporizhzhia Oblast, located in southeastern Ukraine, borders Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the north, Donetsk Oblast to the east, and Kherson Oblast to the southwest. It is also home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Ukraine warned in August of a Russian troop buildup along this section of the front line. Yet, Commander-in-ChiefOleksandr Syrskyi said in early September that Ukrainian forces had successfully prevented the launch of a new offensive in the area.

Moscow currently occupies about 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the regional capital, Zaporizhzhia, remains under Ukrainian control.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

