Sunday, October 19, 2025
Ukrainian soldier and grandmaster wins gold at European Team Chess Championship

by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine grandmaster Ihor Kovalenko has played no chess for three years but returned to win gold at the European Team Championships. (FIDE - International Chess Federation)

Ukrainian soldier and chess grandmaster Ihor Kovalenko won the individual gold medal at the European Team Chess Championships, The Guardian reported on October 18, citing tournament organizers.

Kovalenko, 36, had not competed in chess for three years while serving on the front lines. He returned to competitive playing just a month ago, and is currently ranked world No. 48.

His performance, 6.5 points out of 8, secured him the highest percentage score of the entire event and helped Ukraine win team gold in the open category and silver in the women’s event.

Kovalenko achieved key victories, including one over Serbia’s reigning European champion Aleksander Indjic, and held England’s Gawain Jones to a draw in the final round.

According to a chess.com feature, Kovalenko serves as a radio operator in Ukraine’s army, enduring frequent 12-hour shifts in trenches.

For his service, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him the order “For Courage” in 2023.

ChessCulture
