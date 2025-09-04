KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian military 'strongest' security guarantee for Europe, EU's Kallas says, as Russia shows no intent to end war

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian military 'strongest' security guarantee for Europe, EU's Kallas says, as Russia shows no intent to end war
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas holds a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 3, 2025. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A strong Ukrainian military is the main security guarantee for Europe as Russia shows no sign of ending its war, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Sept. 3.

Her remarks came as European leaders intensify talks on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a truce or peace deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for binding assurances from allies to prevent Moscow from launching another invasion.

A European-led "coalition of the willing" has proposed sending a multinational reassurance force to Ukraine alongside commitments of weapons, logistics, and training.

"It is clear that Russia shows no real wish to end this war," Kallas said. "For Europe, this can only mean one thing: more military, diplomatic, and economic support for Ukraine. In the event of a truce, a strong Ukrainian military is the strongest security guarantee there is."

"That is why we are also supporting them with training, funding, and equipment."

Moscow has previously signaled it wants a peace deal to include sharp reductions in Ukraine's armed forces, claiming they threaten Russia.

Zelensky said earlier this year that Russian President Vladimir Putin would press the issue if Western allies failed to deliver firm security guarantees for Kyiv.

Ukraine currently fields 880,000 troops against roughly 600,000 Russian soldiers deployed in concentrated areas, according to Zelensky.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas added, referring to Beijing's military parade. "These are not just anti-Western optics; this is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

"These are realities that Europe needs to confront."

European officials have grown increasingly alarmed at Russia's broader ambitions. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in July that Moscow could be ready for a confrontation with Europe within two years.

Behind Ukraine’s manpower crisis lies a bleak new battlefield reality for infantry
Editor’s Note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – Since he first volunteered to take up arms and defend his country in January this year, 54-year-old Ukrainian infantryman Ruslan “Kalyna” has only been on one combat mission. One 146-day combat mission. The trees were still bare and the air bitterly cold when Ruslan, an ex-convict soldier in Ukraine’s 93rd Mechan
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image
EuropeEuropean UnionKaja KallasWarUkraineUkrainian Army
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 4
Thursday, September 4
Show More

Editors' Picks