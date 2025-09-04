Ukrainian military 'strongest' security guarantee for Europe, EU's Kallas says, as Russia shows no intent to end war

A strong Ukrainian military is the main security guarantee for Europe as Russia shows no sign of ending its war, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Sept. 3.

Her remarks came as European leaders intensify talks on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a truce or peace deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for binding assurances from allies to prevent Moscow from launching another invasion.

A European-led "coalition of the willing" has proposed sending a multinational reassurance force to Ukraine alongside commitments of weapons, logistics, and training.

"It is clear that Russia shows no real wish to end this war," Kallas said. "For Europe, this can only mean one thing: more military, diplomatic, and economic support for Ukraine. In the event of a truce, a strong Ukrainian military is the strongest security guarantee there is."

"That is why we are also supporting them with training, funding, and equipment."

Moscow has previously signaled it wants a peace deal to include sharp reductions in Ukraine's armed forces, claiming they threaten Russia.

Zelensky said earlier this year that Russian President Vladimir Putin would press the issue if Western allies failed to deliver firm security guarantees for Kyiv.

Ukraine currently fields 880,000 troops against roughly 600,000 Russian soldiers deployed in concentrated areas, according to Zelensky.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas added, referring to Beijing's military parade. "These are not just anti-Western optics; this is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

"These are realities that Europe needs to confront."

European officials have grown increasingly alarmed at Russia's broader ambitions. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned in July that Moscow could be ready for a confrontation with Europe within two years.