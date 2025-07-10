'Coalition of the willing' moves to finalize command structure for future reassurance force in Ukraine

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" are finalizing command structures for a future multinational reassurance force in Ukraine, the U.K. government announced following an online meeting on July 10.

The "Coalition of the Willing," a group of Ukraine's partners has met repeatedly to determine potential security guarantees and a peacekeeping force for Ukraine. Leaders of 31 nations met in Paris on March 27 at a summit for the coalition.

The coalition, led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, aims to establish a multinational force to help monitor a potential ceasefire deal in Ukraine and boost Kyiv's defense capabilities.

The recent meeting conveyed 32 participants, including heads of state, government officials, and representatives from international organizations. For the first time, the United States took part, represented by U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

In April, Bloomberg reported that the coalition’s efforts had stalled due to Washington’s refusal to offer concrete security guarantees to Kyiv. The latest meeting came as U.S. attempts to broker a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine faltered, with two largely inconclusive rounds of peace talks held in Turkey.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron host a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" during a joint military visit to the Northwood Headquarters in London, England, on July 10, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Everyone acknowledges that this is a war that can only be overcome through unity — and we have built the unity we need," President Volodymyr Zelensky said after joining the meeting via video from Rome.

Coalition leaders agreed to continue preparations for a force that could deploy to Ukraine immediately after the hostilities stop, but has not so far publicly come up with contingencies in which Russia refuses to stop on the battlefield.

The mission will be coordinated by a UK- and France-led three-star operational headquarters in Paris, which will rotate to London after 12 months. A UK-led coordination cell will also be established in Kyiv upon deployment.

The post-war plan will aim to regenerate Ukraine’s land forces, provide air policing in coordination with Ukraine’s Air Force, and expand Black Sea mine-clearing efforts to restore maritime access.

"The 'Multinational Force Ukraine' will bolster Ukraine’s ability to return to peace and stability by supporting the regeneration of Ukraine’s own forces," the statement read. "Strong Ukrainian Armed Forces is the best way to deter Russia — and ensure the country is able to rebuild a thriving economy and attract international investment."