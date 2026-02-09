Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter crew killed during combat mission

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter was killed while carrying out a combat mission, the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade “Kherson” reported.



The brigade said the helicopter crew did not return from their mission, describing the loss as an enormous tragedy for the unit.

“This loss is a great pain,” the brigade wrote in a statement announcing the deaths.

The post expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, describing the crew as deeply devoted to their service and to Ukraine.

“They loved the sky and Ukraine,” the statement said, adding that the fallen service members would “forever remain in the sky.”

Another Mi-24 helicopter crew was killed during a combat mission in December 2025, involving personnel from the 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade.