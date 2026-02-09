KI logo
War

Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter crew killed during combat mission

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter crew killed during combat mission
A Ukrainian military helicopter flies over trees in the Sumy region, northeastern Ukraine, on April 15, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian missile strike on April 13, 2025 on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 35 people, authorities said as European and US leaders condemned one of the deadliest attacks in months. Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of the northeastern city, close to the Russian border, Ukrainian authorities said. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter was killed while carrying out a combat mission, the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade “Kherson” reported.

The brigade said the helicopter crew did not return from their mission, describing the loss as an enormous tragedy for the unit.

“This loss is a great pain,” the brigade wrote in a statement announcing the deaths.

The post expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, describing the crew as deeply devoted to their service and to Ukraine.

Become a member – go ad‑free

“They loved the sky and Ukraine,” the statement said, adding that the fallen service members would “forever remain in the sky.”

Another Mi-24 helicopter crew was killed during a combat mission in December 2025, involving personnel from the 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade.

read also

Ukraine sanctions companies, individuals aiding Russia’s weapons production, sanctions evasion
Those targeted include are citizens and residents of Russia, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani
UkraineUkrainian armed forcesMi-24 helicopterAviation
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 9
Show More

Editors' Picks