Disabled Ukrainian man found dead in Germany, death ruled as suicide

A disabled Ukrainian man was found dead in the German city of Rheine on Oct. 21 and his death ruled as suicide, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 30.

In response to an inquiry from the Kyiv Independent, the ministry said local police believed the "Ukrainian citizen born in 2000… died between October 20 and 21."

"According to the medical certificate received, the cause of the Ukrainian’s death was suicide," it added.

The ministry said the Ukrainian Consulate has submitted an official request to the Prosecutor’s Office in Münster to obtain additional information, conduct a re-examination, and ensure a further investigation into the circumstances of the death.

The Consulate remains in close contact with the family of the deceased and is assisting with the repatriation of the body to Ukraine, the ministry added.

"The case remains under the control of the General Consulate in Düsseldorf," the ministry said.Earlier, family members and Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko had reported suspicions of a violent death, saying the man’s personal belongings and documents were missing.