Thursday, October 30, 2025
Disabled Ukrainian man found dead in Germany, death ruled as suicide

by Tania Myronyshena
A German national flag against an overcast sky. (Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

A disabled Ukrainian man was found dead in the German city of Rheine on Oct. 21 and his death ruled as suicide, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 30.

In response to an inquiry from the Kyiv Independent, the ministry said local police believed the "Ukrainian citizen born in 2000… died between October 20 and 21."

"According to the medical certificate received, the cause of the Ukrainian’s death was suicide," it added.

The ministry said the Ukrainian Consulate has submitted an official request to the Prosecutor’s Office in Münster to obtain additional information, conduct a re-examination, and ensure a further investigation into the circumstances of the death.

The Consulate remains in close contact with the family of the deceased and is assisting with the repatriation of the body to Ukraine, the ministry added.

"The case remains under the control of the General Consulate in Düsseldorf," the ministry said.Earlier, family members and Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko had reported suspicions of a violent death, saying the man’s personal belongings and documents were missing.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

