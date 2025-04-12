The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, F-16, Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force, War
Ukrainian F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov killed during combat mission

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2025 7:05 PM 2 min read
An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft extended its landing gear to land at the U.S. military airfield at Spangdahlem. (Getty Images)
Pavlo Ivanov, a 26-year-old Ukrainian F-16 pilot, was killed during a combat mission on April 12, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The Air Force praised Ivanov’s dedication and bravery in a statement on Telegram.

"Ukrainian pilots are working to the fullest extent of their human and technical capabilities, risking their lives every time they carry out a combat mission. Pavlo was one of them!" the post said.

An interdepartmental commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, according to the statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on X, and said that the response will be “strong and precise.”

Ivanov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, according to the website of the president.

“For personal courage and heroism, demonstrated in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the "Golden Star" order to Ivanov Pavlo Ivanovych,” the official statement from Zelensky said.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They can also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

Ivanov's death marks the second F-16 pilot loss for Ukraine since receiving these jets, following Oleksii Mes’s death last August.

The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
