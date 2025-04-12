Ukrainian F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov killed during combat mission

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pavlo Ivanov, a 26-year-old Ukrainian F-16 pilot, was killed during a combat mission on April 12, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The Air Force praised Ivanov’s dedication and bravery in a statement on Telegram.

"Ukrainian pilots are working to the fullest extent of their human and technical capabilities, risking their lives every time they carry out a combat mission. Pavlo was one of them!" the post said.

An interdepartmental commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, according to the statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences on X, and said that the response will be “strong and precise.”

Ivanov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, according to the website of the president.

“For personal courage and heroism, demonstrated in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree to award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the "Golden Star" order to Ivanov Pavlo Ivanovych,” the official statement from Zelensky said.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They can also be deployed to launch missiles and bombs at Russian positions along the front line.

Ivanov's death marks the second F-16 pilot loss for Ukraine since receiving these jets, following Oleksii Mes’s death last August.