Ukrainian drones strike major Russian military radio factory in Stavropol

Ukrainian drones struck the Signal radio plant in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on July 26, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

The plant, located around 500 kilometers (311 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory, manufactures electronic warfare equipment for front-line aircraft and is a major part of Russia's military-industrial complex.

It is sanctioned by the European Union, the U.S., Ukraine, and Japan. Astra published video footage allegedly showing a direct drone strike on one of the facility's buildings.

0:00 / 1× Drones attacked Signal radio plant in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on July 26, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed the attack, saying drones targeted industrial facilities in the region and caused a small fire. No casualties were reported.

Founded in 1971, the Signal plant is one of the largest defense enterprises in the North-Caucasian Federal District. It produces active jamming systems, remote weapon-control modules, and other radio-electronic equipment.

It operates under Rostec's KRET cluster, a central structure in Russia's defense sector.

On July 25, Ukrainian drones hit a chemical plant in the same region. Ukraine's military regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia in an attempt to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues its war.