Hello, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from a foggy Kyiv on day 1,381 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine's military intelligence agency, HUR, said its drones hit a Russian Su-24 tactical bomber as past of a series of eight "accurate strikes" on military targets inside Russian-occupied Crimea on Dec. 5.

The attacks were carried out with long-range drones by the Prymary ("Ghosts") unit, HUR said in a post on Telegram.

A Su-24 tactical bomber, a radome, a 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar group, an Orion unmanned aerial vehicle, two 48Ya6-K1 Podlot radar systems, a freight train and a Ural truck were damaged in the attacks.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has thoroughly militarized the peninsula, using it as a base for regular missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, operations in the Black Sea, and land operations into southern Ukraine.

Since 2023, Ukraine has steadily increased its options for striking Russian targets in Crimea, using both airborne and maritime drones, depending on the target.

Ukraine confirms drone strikes on seaport, oil refinery in Russia

Last updated 2:08 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's Temryuk seaport in Krasnodar Krai and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Samara Oblast overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

The General Staff said it conducted the operation to "reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor," as domestically produced Ukrainian drones continue to target infrastructure associated with the Russian army deep inside Russia.

The Temryuk port handles the shipment of various cargo types, including liquified natural gas, which is then used to supply the Russian army, according to the General Staff. It added that fire erupted after a Ukrainian drone hit the facility, and that the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is another infrastructure that supports the Russian logistics, with an annual processing capacity of 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil, the General Staff reported. An earlier Ukrainian drone strike that allegedly damaged a primary oil purification installation has already limited the refinery's capability, being forced to "completely" suspend primary processing of crude oil and operate at less than 50% of its design capacity, the General Staff alleged.

Ukraine's confirmation of its drone strikes comes hours after Russian officials and media reported them earlier in the day.

At least 1 killed, 23 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person has been killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 5.

Russia launched 137 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 drones. Fifty-seven drones made it through, striking 13 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed a 12-year-old boy and injured three people, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported. Russian forces carried out shelling with Grad MLRS. Two houses, five apartment buildings, and a civilian vehicle were damages.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Throughout the night, Russian forces launched drones, airstrikes, and artillery attacks on 46 settlements, including the city of Kherson. Two residential buildings and 11 houses were damaged, along with a cell tower, bakery, gas pipeline, and a civilian vehicle.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Over the past day, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 30 times. A total of 157 people, including 30 children, were evacuated from the front line.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured 40-year-old woman, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov. Over the past day, Russian forces shelled 39 settlements in Sumy Oblast 90 times.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian strike injured one person, the local military administration reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,177,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,178,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 5.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,396 tanks, 23,686 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 68,907 (+94) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,843 (+34) artillery systems, 1,558 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 431 (+1) airplanes, 347 helicopters, 86,900 (+424) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.