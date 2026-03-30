Ukrainian drones reportedly strike chemical plant in Russia's Samara Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a chemical plant in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on March 30, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media purportedly show smoke rising from the area of the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Tolyatti.

Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported a drone attack on a "industrial enterprise in Tolyatti" without providing additional details on what was struck or the extent of the damage caused.

Fedorishchev further claimed that no casualties had been reported amid the attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reporting nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The plant previously came under fire just days ago by Ukrainian forces when a fire erupted at the KuibyshevAzot and nearby Togliattikauchuk plants on March 21.

The strike on the plant comes just two nights after Ukrainian Flamingo missiles struck the JSC Promsintez explosives production plant in the nearby city of Chapaevsk.

Samara Oblast, a regular target of strikes deep within Russian territory, is located approximately 750 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Ukraine has regularly targeted Russia's military-industrial complex in an effort to cripple Moscow's war machine. Since the start of the war in Iran, Kyiv has also increasingly carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries in an effort to curb excess oil profits stemming from a lack of global supply.