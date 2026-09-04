Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian defense plant over 1,300 km from Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck military-industrial facility in Sterlitamak in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Ukraine, according to local reports and footage circulating on social media on Sept. 4.

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant reportedly came under attack, Russian Telegram media channels reported. The facility produces aviation fuel and other materials used by Russia’s defense industry and has been targeted by Ukrainian drones several times previously.

Bashkortostan authorities acknowledged a drone attack on Sterlitamak’s industrial zone but did not immediately identify the facility struck.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine’s military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Sterlitamak has repeatedly come under Ukrainian long-range drone attack. Ukrainian drones struck the city’s petrochemical plant in November 2025 and again in April 2026, targeting a facility that supplies aviation fuel and other materials to Russia’s military-industrial complex. Most recently, drones also attacked Sterlitamak’s industrial zone on Aug. 27.

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant began operating in 1963 in the Soviet Union and is owned by Russian chemical holding Ruschem, formerly called Russian Hydrogen.

Ukraine's tactic of striking oil and gas processing plants in Russia have forced some facilities to reduce or halt production, contributing to shortages of fuel for citizens and military operations, and cutting off a major source of funding for Russia’s continued aggression.