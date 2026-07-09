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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depots in multiple Russian regions

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by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depots in multiple Russian regions
A Russian oil depot purportedly burns in the city of Tver overnight on July 9, 2026 following a Ukrainian attack. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military continued their attacks on Russian oil infrastructure overnight on July 9, targeting oil depots in multiple regions, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media purport to flames and black smoke rising from a Lukoil-owned depot near the town of Mikhaylovsk in Stavropol Krai. Drones were also reportedly seen flying towards the target.

Regional Governor Vladmir Vladimirov confirmed the strike on an unspecified "industrial facility" in a post on Telegram amid an wider air raid alert.

Minutes later, independent Telegram media channels, citing resident accounts, reported that another fire had broken out at an oil depot in the city of Tver, located approximately 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Moscow, as a result of a Ukrainian strike.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Ukraine has been waging an increasingly successful deep strike campaign against Russian oil infrastructure, disrupting production at major facilities and in some cases halting operations indefinitely.

Ukraine's refinery attacks have mounted pressure on the Kremlin by aggravating a domestic fuel supply crisis that has already caused export bans, price hikes, and sales restrictions across Russia.

The Russian government announced on July 8 that it would ban the export of diesel fuel until at least the end of the month, after weeks of Ukraine successfully pummelling energy infrastructure.

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Russia bans diesel exports as Ukraine strikes start to bite
As Ukrainian drone strikes cripple Russia’s fuel supply, Moscow faces ‘one crisis after another’



OilRussian oilAttacks on RussiaUkraineRussiaUkrainian attackLukoil
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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