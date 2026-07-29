Russian forces kill bread van driver in Kherson as attacks injure 30 across Ukraine over past day

One person was killed and at least 30 others, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks across six Ukrainian oblasts over the past day, local authorities reported on July 29.

The fatality was reported during the morning rush hour on July 28, when a drone struck a bread delivery van in central Kherson and killed its driver.

"The word 'BREAD' was clearly written in large letters on the vehicle. The Russian operator could not have failed to see it, but still directed the drone straight into the windshield. Another deliberate attack on civilians," Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Hours earlier, Russian Shahed-type drones had struck a residential area in the same district, damaging homes and a vehicle repair shop. Three men aged 44, 48, and 50 were injured, suffering blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Overall, Russia launched 80 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 65, while 14 struck ten locations. Debris from intercepted drones was reportedly fell at two additional sites.

Russian forces injured 11 people in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast, local authorities said.

Five people were injured, including a three-year-old child, in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast left four people injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

One person was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.