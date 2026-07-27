Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian cities of Belgorod, Rostov-on-Don

Ukrainian drones struck the Russian cities of Belgorod and Rostov-on-Don overnight on July 27, monitoring channels and authorities reported.

In Belgorod, 12 people were injured, as a residential building and 15 parked cars were set ablaze, Belgorod Oblast's Operational Headquarters wrote in a Telegram post.

"In addition, a home was partially destroyed, and several multi-apartment buildings were damaged," the Headquarters added.

Belgorod Oblast is located along the Ukrainian-Russian border, with the city of Belgorod only about 27 kilometers (16 miles) from northeastern Ukraine.

In the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, explosions were heard later in the night, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

It remains unclear what targets may have been hit in the two Russian cities, and the reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Strikes have intensified in recent weeks as Ukrainian drones and missiles hit infrastructure in Russia and the occupied territories day after day.

Overnight on July 26, Ukrainian forces struck a Chornomornaftogaz facility and relay equipment used to control Russian strike drones in Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as a bridge in occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on July 25 that Ukrainian forces had struck a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg and an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen Oblast as part of a broader overnight campaign against targets that sustain Russia's ability to wage war.