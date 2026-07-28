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Ukraine brought back almost 50 children from Russian-occupied territory in July

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine brought back almost 50 children from Russian-occupied territory in July
Children play on a playground in front of a newly renovated building set to house internally displaced Ukrainians, during a visit by local officials and a UN delegation in Slavutych on April 25, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine has brought back 47 children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories to areas under its control in recent weeks, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, said in statements on July 15 and 22.

"However, thousands of children remain trapped under occupation, where they are forced to forget their roots and are openly being prepared for war. But we will not stop," a July 22 statement read.

Among the rescued children was 13-year-old Anhelina, who suffered a shrapnel wound in her own backyard. At the hospital in a Russian-occupied territory, the girl was not only denied treatment but was also threatened with being taken away from her mother because she lacked Russian documents.

Under Russian occupation, it's nearly impossible to get medical treatment without Russian documents. This is part of Russia's policy of forced passportization in occupied Ukraine.

Another child, Tymur, 18, "miraculously" survived when an armed Russian soldier burst into his home and fired several shots directly at him. Beyond the immediate threat to his life, the occupying regime threatened him with forced conscription, which ultimately drove him to flee.

Save Ukraine did not specify from which regions the rescued children came.

The children were brought back with the help of partners as part of the Ukrainian President's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022.

Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.

read also

‘She told us we’re Russian’: Abducted Ukrainian teen on meeting Putin’s notorious children’s commissioner
America keeps losing the thread on Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine’s children
Russian abduction of Ukrainian childrenUkrainian childrenCrimes against humanityHuman rightsRussian-occupied UkraineRussian war crimesUkraineRussia
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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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