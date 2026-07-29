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Putin no longer holds upper hand in war, still won't budge on ceasefire, Zelensky says

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by Abbey Fenbert
Putin no longer holds upper hand in war, still won't budge on ceasefire, Zelensky says
Russian President Vladimir Putin grimaces at the Saint George's Hall of Grand Kremlin Palace during his meeting with State Duma deputies, on July 27, 2026 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost the initiative in the war with Ukraine, but refuses to declare a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News in an interview on July 28.

Zelensky's comments followed a busy day in Washington, D.C., where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House and attended the funeral of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The president spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity, who delivered the eulogy at Graham's funeral earlier in the day, about the changing dynamics in the Russia-Ukraine war — both on the battlefield and in diplomatic corridors behind the scenes.

"Now, the initiative is not in the hands of Putin," Zelensky said. "And this is the main thing that's been changed."

Zelensky attributed this change to Ukraine's rapidly advancing defense technology sector, commitment to minimizing battlefield losses, and support from allies — including Graham, who championed sanctions against Russia.

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Continuing to strike key military targets is necessary to pressure Putin to accept a ceasefire, Zelensky said. According to the president, Ukraine, Trump, and Europe are all aligned in their goal of reviving diplomacy and reaching a ceasefire agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. The only obstacle is Putin.  

"We want to stop this war. ... We are asking to stop this war each day, minimum, to negotiate ceasefire for some period of time and give possibility for diplomats to negotiate," Zelensky said.

"But Putin doesn't want, so this is the problem. That's why we need to respond, be tough, be strong."

After meeting with Trump at the White House, Zelensky said the conversation focused on licenses to produce Patriot interceptors and plans to revive diplomatic talks with Moscow. One person familiar with the matter previously told the Kyiv Independent that the leaders were expected to discuss a proposal for ceasefire on aerial attacks that would later be presented to the Russian side.

Zelensky told Hannity it was "a very good meeting" and that Trump "accepted that he will give us licenses (for Patriots)."

Prospects for even a partial ceasefire may be hindered, however, by the Kremlin's opposition. Zelensky claimed that Russia was losing 30,000 soldiers per month in Ukraine, but said these staggering losses had no effect on Putin's stance. He warned that Putin is planning to launch a massive new mobilization wave, further illustrating his disinterest in peace.

When asked if Ukraine would be willing to surrender territory it controls as part of a peace deal with Russia, Zelensky reiterated that a ceasefire is required before any negotiations can move forward.

read also

Zelensky says meeting with Trump was ‘good,’ covered Patriot licenses, diplomacy
US Senate votes to advance Russia sanctions bill in tribute to Lindsey Graham
Laura Loomer says she called Trump from Ukraine, plans to brief president on visit

UkraineUnited StatesDonald TrumpCeasefireRussiaVladimir Putin
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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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