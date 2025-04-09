The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian Air Force, Tu-22, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Drone attack
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber, Syrskyi claims

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 9, 2025 1:12 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Tupolev Tu-22M3R bomber landing at Kubinka air force base in Moscow Oblast, Russia, on May 18, 2015. (Artyom Anikeev/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone destroyed a landed Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber a "few days ago," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with the LB.UA outlet published on April 9.

"A few days ago, our successful operations destroyed a Tu-22M3 bomber plane. Just as it landed, it was hit by our drone," Syrskyi said in the interview when discussing the impact of Ukraine's long-range drone strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

The Tu-22M3, a supersonic bomber developed by the Soviet Union worth around $100 million, remains a key component of Russia's Air Force and has been used in strikes against Ukraine.

The commander-in-chief did not specify the exact location or date of the strike, and Kyiv and Moscow did not report any Russian fixed-wing aircraft as destroyed in hostilities this month. The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces had destroyed 370 Russian warplanes as of April 9.

Russian authorities said on April 2 that a Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Siberian Irkutsk region due to an alleged technical malfunction. The pilot was killed in the crash, while four other crew members were forced to eject.

Irkutsk Oblast lies almost 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from the border with Ukraine, far beyond the range of any known Ukrainian long-range weaponry.

Last year, Ukrainian forces shot down a Tu-22M3 bomber, bringing it down in Stavropol Krai. Other aircraft of the same model were damaged in July 2024 attacks against the Olenya airfield in Russia's Murmansk Oblast

Russian military airfield reportedly targeted in mass drone attack
Independent Telegram channel Astra reported that drones targeted the military airfield in Mozdok, from where MiG-31K carriers of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are deployed.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

