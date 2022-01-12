Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Tech, Magic Innovations, Burj Khalifa, Dubai
Edit post

Ukrainian company creates New Year light show for Burj Khalifa in Dubai

by Daryna Antoniuk January 12, 2022 7:22 PM 2 min read
A light show created by Ukrainian Magic Innovations company is being displayed on Burj Khalifa, the world's highest building, in Dubai on Dec. 31, 2021. (Magic Innovations/ Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On New Year's night, Dec. 31, thousands of people flocked to Dubai downtown to see a futuristic laser show displayed on the walls of the world's highest building – Burj Khalifa. The company responsible for this show is Ukrainian Magic Innovations that claims that they are the first Ukrainians to have been selected for the annual event.

Founded by businessman Ostap Khytruk in 2015, the company has a team of 20 people with offices in Kyiv, Dubai and New York.

It spent nearly 500 hours creating content for the eight-minute-long New Year show displayed on an 828-meter-high screen. The preparation lasted for three months, but Magic Innovations has been dreaming about it for nearly six years since its team first saw the Burj Khalifa laser show in Dubai.

"For several years in a row, we submitted an application for participation, but without success," Khytruk said. The company didn't give up: "We have set a goal for the whole world to learn about our work," he added.

Magic Innovations was first selected to create a light show for the Muslim religious holiday Eid al-Fitr. The project turned out to be very popular and the company's client started to broadcast it every day on Burj Khalifa's facade.

Magic Innovations show caught the attention of one of the largest real estate developers in Dubai – Emaar Properties. "It was impressed and said that it wants our company to make a New Year show," Khytruk said.

The laser show displayed on Burj Khalifa on New Year's night was accompanied by music and a festive firework. It was also broadcast on thousands of screens across the country.

Magic Innovations couldn't reveal how much it spent on the project due to the non-disclosure agreement with its client.

According to Magic Innovations, such light shows are broadcast on thin sticks up to 50 centimeters long with built-in light-emitting diodes. Each diode is a pixel that can display either a static color or a dynamic video effect. The total length of all sticks on the facade of Burj Khalifa is nearly 28 kilometers.

Apart from Emaar Properties, Magic Innovations has worked with nearly 20 clients in Ukraine and abroad. It decorated a facade of the Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv, created a 3D animation for Saudi Airlines Expo and a light show displayed on Riyad Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia.

The company's dream is to see its work displayed on the world's largest architectural buildings, museums and galleries.

"We would also like to take part in the next Olympic Games and the Oscar ceremony," the company said in an interview with the Ukrainian tech media Ain.ua.

Daryna Antoniuk
Daryna Antoniuk
Tech reporter
Daryna Antoniuk is a tech reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on Ukrainian startups, investment and the fintech market. Antoniuk previously was a tech reporter for Forbes Ukraine. Her work has also been published at Sifted and The Record. She graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv with BA in journalism and communications.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.